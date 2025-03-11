News & Insights

Adaptive Biotech's ClonoSEQ Assay Receives CLEP Approval For DLBCL MRD Monitoring

March 11, 2025

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT), Tuesday announced the launch of an enhanced version of its clonoSEQ assay for measurable residual disease or MRD detection in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma or DLBCL.

The upgraded assay, which incorporates an optimized DNA extraction method and maximizes sample input, delivers a 7-fold increase in sensitivity while maintaining high specificity.

The enhanced clonoSEQ assay is the first and only FDA-cleared MRD test for DLBCL available for clinical use.

It was granted approval by New York State's Clinical Lab Evaluation Program or CLEP for use in detecting and monitoring MRD in DLBCL patients. The assay is now also covered by Medicare for DLBCL.

"We are excited to offer this enhanced test, which provides more accurate, actionable insights in clinical practice," said Susan Bobulsky, Chief Commercial Officer at Adaptive Biotechnologies.

The updated version strengthens the assay's clinical sensitivity and supports its growing role in MRD-directed treatment strategies.

The clonoSEQ assay has been pivotal in managing patient care, with over 2,800 DLBCL patients tested in 2024 alone, and continues to be used in clinical trials exploring new treatment strategies to reduce relapse rates.

Currently, ADPT is trading at $6.70, up by 0.45 percent on the Nasdaq.

