Adaptive Biotechnologies'(NASDAQ:ADPT) Share Price Is Down 19% Over The Past Year.

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 19%. That's well below the market return of 39%. Because Adaptive Biotechnologies hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 19% in the last three months.

Given that Adaptive Biotechnologies didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Adaptive Biotechnologies grew its revenue by 24% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 19% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:ADPT Earnings and Revenue Growth June 9th 2021

A Different Perspective

While Adaptive Biotechnologies shareholders are down 19% for the year, the market itself is up 39%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 19%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Adaptive Biotechnologies (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

