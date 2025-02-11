Adaptive Biotechnologies Reports Strong MRD Revenue Growth and Financial Results for 2024

Adaptive Biotechnologies reported a 42% revenue increase in its MRD segment, with a focus on achieving profitability in 2025.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, highlighting strong execution in its Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) business, with a 42% increase in MRD revenue and a 35% rise in clonoSEQ test volumes. The company's total revenue for the fourth quarter was $47.5 million, a 4% increase year-over-year, while total revenue for 2024 reached $179 million, up 5%. Operating expenses decreased significantly due to reduced lease impairment charges, leading to a net loss of $33.7 million for the fourth quarter, down from $69.5 million a year earlier. Looking ahead to 2025, Adaptive Biotechnologies expects MRD revenue between $175 million and $185 million and aims for profitability in that segment. The company is also focused on advancing its Immune Medicine programs and maintaining a strong cash position.

Potential Positives

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 reached $47.5 million, reflecting a 4% increase compared to Q4 2023.

MRD revenue grew significantly by 42% year-over-year, accounting for 85% of total revenue in Q4 2024.

The clonoSEQ test volume increased by 34%, demonstrating enhanced acceptance and usage in the market.

The unanimous vote by the FDA’s ODAC supports the use of MRD as a primary endpoint for accelerated approval of new therapies in multiple myeloma, indicating a potential regulatory pathway for future product development.

Potential Negatives

Immune Medicine revenue saw a significant decline of 51% year-over-year, indicating potential challenges in this segment.

The company reported a net loss of $159.6 million for 2024, highlighting ongoing financial difficulties despite a decrease in losses from the prior year.

There was no revenue guidance provided for the Immune Medicine business for 2025, which may raise concerns about the future prospects and stability of that segment.

FAQ

What were Adaptive Biotechnologies' 2024 financial results?

Adaptive Biotechnologies reported revenue of $179.0 million for 2024, with significant growth in its MRD business.

How did the clonoSEQ test volume change in 2024?

clonoSEQ test volume increased by 35%, with 76,105 tests delivered throughout the year.

What impact did Medicare coverage have on Adaptive Biotechnologies?

Expanded Medicare coverage for clonoSEQ allowed for promotional efforts in Mantle Cell Lymphoma, supporting revenue growth.

What is the company’s outlook for 2025?

Adaptive Biotechnologies aims for MRD revenue between $175 million and $185 million, focusing on achieving profitability.

When will Adaptive Biotechnologies discuss its financial results in detail?

The company will host a conference call on February 11, 2025, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Full Release



SEATTLE, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (“Adaptive Biotechnologies”) (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





“2024 was a year of strong execution, marked by key catalysts achieved in our MRD business and advancements in our Immune Medicine programs. Our MRD revenue grew by 42%, with a 35% increase in clonoSEQ test volume, and we nominated a lead autoimmune indication within our Immune Medicine business,” said Chad Robins, chief executive officer and co-founder of Adaptive Biotechnologies. “With strong momentum heading into 2025, we are focused on achieving profitability in MRD, advancing our therapeutics pipeline in Immune Medicine, and maintaining a durable cash position to support sustainable, long-term growth.”







Recent Highlights









Revenue for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 was $47.5 million and $179.0 million, respectively. The MRD business, which contributed 85% of revenue in the fourth quarter and 81% of revenue in the full year, grew 31% and 42% over the corresponding periods a year ago.



Revenue for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 was $47.5 million and $179.0 million, respectively. The MRD business, which contributed 85% of revenue in the fourth quarter and 81% of revenue in the full year, grew 31% and 42% over the corresponding periods a year ago.



clonoSEQ® test volume increased 34% to 20,945 tests delivered in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the fourth quarter 2023 and ended the year with 76,105 tests delivered, up 35% versus 2023.



clonoSEQ® test volume increased 34% to 20,945 tests delivered in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the fourth quarter 2023 and ended the year with 76,105 tests delivered, up 35% versus 2023.



Obtained updated Medicare Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule (CLFS) Gapfill Determination for clonoSEQ of $2,007 per test, a 17% increase from the previous implied rate under the episode structure.



Obtained updated Medicare Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule (CLFS) Gapfill Determination for clonoSEQ of $2,007 per test, a 17% increase from the previous implied rate under the episode structure.



The FDA’s Oncologic Drug Advisory Committee (ODAC) voted unanimously in favor of the use of MRD as a primary endpoint to support the accelerated approval of new therapies for patients with multiple myeloma.



The FDA's Oncologic Drug Advisory Committee (ODAC) voted unanimously in favor of the use of MRD as a primary endpoint to support the accelerated approval of new therapies for patients with multiple myeloma.



Received expanded Medicare coverage of clonoSEQ for assessing measurable residual disease in Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL), enabling initiation of MCL promotional efforts.



Received expanded Medicare coverage of clonoSEQ for assessing measurable residual disease in Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL), enabling initiation of MCL promotional efforts.



Signed an exclusive strategic commercial partnership with NeoGenomics to cross-promote our clonoSEQ® test along with NeoGenomics’ COMPASS® and CHART® hematopathology services.



Signed an exclusive strategic commercial partnership with NeoGenomics to cross-promote our clonoSEQ® test along with NeoGenomics' COMPASS® and CHART® hematopathology services.



Completed multiple antibody mouse immunization campaigns in prioritized autoimmune indications and functionally tested a subset of selected antibodies to a number of disease-causing targets in these indications.



Completed multiple antibody mouse immunization campaigns in prioritized autoimmune indications and functionally tested a subset of selected antibodies to a number of disease-causing targets in these indications.



Nominated a lead autoimmune indication to further advance on the preclinical development of antibody therapeutic candidates in this first autoimmune indication.









Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results







Revenue was $47.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, representing a 4% increase from the fourth quarter in the prior year. MRD revenue was $40.1 million for the quarter, representing a 31% increase from the fourth quarter in the prior year. Immune Medicine revenue was $7.3 million for the quarter, representing a 51% decrease from the fourth quarter in the prior year.





Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $81.3 million, compared to $116.9 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year, which included a $25.4 million lease impairment charge, representing a decrease of 30%. Excluding the impact of the lease impairment charge, operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased 11% compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year.





Interest and other income, net was $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Interest expense from our revenue interest purchase agreement was $3.0 million in both the fourth quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of the prior year.





Net loss was $33.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $69.5 million for the same period in 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a loss of $16.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a loss of $24.7 million for the fourth quarter of the prior year.







Full Year 2024 Financial Results







Revenue was $179.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing a 5% increase from the prior year. MRD revenue was $145.5 million in 2024, representing a 42% increase from the prior year. Immune Medicine revenue was $33.4 million in 2024, representing a 51% decrease from 2023.





Operating expenses for 2024, which included restructuring and long-lived asset impairment charges of $9.2 million, were $341.5 million, compared to $397.3 million for 2023, which included a $25.4 million lease impairment charge, representing a decrease of 14%. Excluding the impact of restructuring and impairment charges, operating expenses for 2024 decreased 11% compared to the prior year.





Interest and other income, net was $14.5 million in 2024, compared to $15.5 million in 2023. Interest expense from our revenue interest purchase agreement was $11.6 million in 2024, compared to $13.8 million in 2023.





Net loss was $159.6 million in 2024, compared to $225.3 million in 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a loss of $80.4 million for 2024, compared to a loss of $116.4 million in the prior year.





Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $256.0 million as of December 31, 2024.







2025 Financial Guidance







Adaptive Biotechnologies expects full year revenue for the MRD business to be between $175 million and $185 million. No revenue guidance is provided for the Immune Medicine business.





We expect full year total company operating expenses, including cost of revenue, to be between $340 million and $350 million.





We expect full year total company cash burn to be between $60 million and $70 million.





Management will provide further details on the outlook during the conference call.







Webcast and Conference Call Information







Adaptive Biotechnologies will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after market close on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed at



http://investors.adaptivebiotech.com



. The webcast will be archived and available for replay at least 90 days after the event.







About Adaptive Biotechnologies







Adaptive Biotechnologies (“we” or “our”) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed. We apply our platform to partner with biopharmaceutical companies, inform drug development, and develop clinical diagnostics across our two business segments: Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) and Immune Medicine. Our commercial products and clinical pipeline enable the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disorders. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position and plans and objectives for future operations.





In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure







To supplement our unaudited consolidated statements of operations and unaudited consolidated balance sheets, which are prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release also includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation adjusted for interest and other income, net, interest expense, income tax (expense) benefit, depreciation and amortization expense, impairment costs for long-lived assets, restructuring expense and share-based compensation expense. We define our segment Adjusted EBITDA in the same way to the extent the net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and adjustments are allocable to each segment. We have provided reconciliations of net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA at the end of this press release.





Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, including segment Adjusted EBITDA, to evaluate the financial performance of our business and segments and to evaluate the effectiveness of our strategies. We present these figures because we believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry and it facilitates comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Further, we believe it is helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results because it excludes items that are not indicative of our core operating performance.





Adjusted EBITDA, including segment Adjusted EBITDA, has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We may in the future incur expenses similar to the adjustments we make. In particular, we expect to incur meaningful share-based compensation expense in the future. Other limitations include that Adjusted EBITDA, including segment Adjusted EBITDA, does not reflect:







all expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;



all expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;



changes in our working capital needs;



changes in our working capital needs;



interest expense, which is an ongoing element of our costs to operate;



interest expense, which is an ongoing element of our costs to operate;



income tax (expense) benefit, which may be a necessary element of our costs and ability to operate;



income tax (expense) benefit, which may be a necessary element of our costs and ability to operate;



the costs of replacing the assets being depreciated and amortized, which will often have to be replaced in the future;



the costs of replacing the assets being depreciated and amortized, which will often have to be replaced in the future;



the noncash component of employee compensation expense;



the noncash component of employee compensation expense;



long-lived assets impairment costs; and



long-lived assets impairment costs; and



the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we consider not to be reflective, on a recurring basis, of our ongoing operations, such as our restructuring activities and reductions in workforce.







In addition, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries.







ADAPTIVE INVESTORS







Karina Calzadilla, Vice President, Investor Relations





201-396-1687









investors@adaptivebiotech.com











ADAPTIVE MEDIA







Erica Jones, Associate Corporate Communications Director





206-279-2423









media@adaptivebiotech.com











Adaptive Biotechnologies







Consolidated Statements of Operations





(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





(unaudited)



















Three Months Ended









December 31,

















Year Ended









December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Revenue









$





47,459













$





45,784













$





178,957













$





170,276













Operating expenses

























































Cost of revenue













18,045

















19,616

















72,080

















75,553













Research and development













23,192

















28,746

















102,953

















122,117













Sales and marketing













21,575

















21,906

















84,759

















88,579













General and administrative













18,056

















20,726

















72,806

















83,934













Amortization of intangible assets













428

















429

















1,703

















1,699













Impairment of long-lived assets













—

















25,429

















7,205

















25,429













Total operating expenses













81,296

















116,852

















341,506

















397,311













Loss from operations













(33,837





)













(71,068





)













(162,549





)













(227,035





)









Interest and other income, net













3,072

















4,613

















14,534

















15,531













Interest expense













(2,952





)













(3,012





)













(11,580





)













(13,800





)









Net loss













(33,717





)













(69,467





)













(159,595





)













(225,304





)









Add: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest













25

















26

















103

















54













Net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation









$





(33,692





)









$





(69,441





)









$





(159,492





)









$





(225,250





)









Net loss per share attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation common shareholders, basic and diluted









$





(0.23





)









$





(0.48





)









$





(1.08





)









$





(1.56





)









Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation common shareholders, basic and diluted













147,677,685

















144,900,669

















147,101,648

















144,383,294



















Adaptive Biotechnologies







Consolidated Balance Sheets





(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





(unaudited)



















December 31,

























2024

















2023

















Assets



































Current assets

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





47,920













$





65,064













Short-term marketable securities (amortized cost of $174,186 and $281,122, respectively)













174,374

















281,337













Accounts receivable, net













41,731

















37,969













Inventory













8,440

















14,448













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













11,287

















11,370













Total current assets













283,752

















410,188













Long-term assets

































Property and equipment, net













48,616

















68,227













Operating lease right-of-use assets













45,767

















52,096













Long-term marketable securities (amortized cost of $33,682)













33,660

















—













Restricted cash













2,897

















2,932













Intangible assets, net













3,425

















5,128













Goodwill













118,972

















118,972













Other assets













2,287

















3,591













Total assets









$





539,376













$





661,134















Liabilities and shareholders’ equity



































Current liabilities

































Accounts payable









$





7,265













$





7,719













Accrued liabilities













8,157

















8,597













Accrued compensation and benefits













15,838

















13,685













Current portion of operating lease liabilities













10,239

















9,384













Current portion of deferred revenue













55,689

















48,630













Current portion of revenue interest liability, net













865

















—













Total current liabilities













98,053

















88,015













Long-term liabilities

































Operating lease liabilities, less current portion













79,148

















89,388













Deferred revenue, less current portion













27,256

















44,793













Revenue interest liability, net, less current portion













132,414

















130,660













Other long-term liabilities













20

















—













Total liabilities













336,891

















352,856













Commitments and contingencies

































Shareholders’ equity

































Preferred stock: $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2024 and 2023; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023













—

















—













Common stock: $0.0001 par value, 340,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2024 and 2023; 147,773,744 and 145,082,271 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively













14

















14













Additional paid-in capital













1,506,353

















1,452,502













Accumulated other comprehensive gain













166

















215













Accumulated deficit













(1,303,824





)













(1,144,332





)









Total Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shareholders’ equity













202,709

















308,399













Noncontrolling interest













(224





)













(121





)









Total shareholders’ equity













202,485

















308,278













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity









$





539,376













$





661,134



















Adjusted EBITDA







The following is a reconciliation of net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited):



















Three Months Ended









December 31,

















Year Ended









December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation









$





(33,692





)









$





(69,441





)









$





(159,492





)









$





(225,250





)









Interest and other income, net













(3,072





)













(4,613





)













(14,534





)













(15,531





)









Interest expense













2,952

















3,012

















11,580

















13,800













Depreciation and amortization expense













4,448

















5,392

















19,256

















22,231













Impairment of long-lived assets













—

















25,429

















7,205

















25,429













Restructuring expense













87

















—

















2,004

















—













Share-based compensation expense













12,832

















15,556

















53,610

















62,908













Adjusted EBITDA









$





(16,445





)









$





(24,665





)









$





(80,371





)









$





(116,413





)















Segment Information (Including Segment Adjusted EBITDA)







The following tables set forth segment information for the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited):



















Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

























MRD

















Immune Medicine

















Unallocated Corporate

















Total















Revenue









$





40,149













$





7,310













$





—













$





47,459













Operating expenses













54,979

















20,389

















5,928

















81,296













Adjusted EBITDA













(6,555





)













(6,833





)













(3,057





)













(16,445





)











Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA:



























































Net loss









$





(14,830





)









$





(13,079





)









$





(5,808





)









$





(33,717





)









Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest













—

















—

















25

















25













Net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation













(14,830





)













(13,079





)













(5,783





)













(33,692





)









Interest and other income, net













—

















—

















(3,072





)













(3,072





)









Interest expense













—

















—

















2,952

















2,952













Depreciation and amortization expense













2,340

















1,673

















435

















4,448













Restructuring expense













77

















10

















—

















87













Share-based compensation expense













5,858

















4,563

















2,411

















12,832













Adjusted EBITDA









$





(6,555





)









$





(6,833





)









$





(3,057





)









$





(16,445





)







































































































Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

























MRD

















Immune Medicine

















Unallocated Corporate

















Total















Revenue









$





30,762













$





15,022













$





—













$





45,784













Operating expenses













58,183

















26,280

















32,389

















116,852













Adjusted EBITDA













(17,763





)













(2,979





)













(3,923





)













(24,665





)











Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA:



























































Net loss









$





(27,421





)









$





(11,258





)









$





(30,788





)









$





(69,467





)









Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest













—

















—

















26

















26













Net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation













(27,421





)













(11,258





)













(30,762





)













(69,441





)









Interest and other income, net













—

















—

















(4,613





)













(4,613





)









Interest expense













—

















—

















3,012

















3,012













Depreciation and amortization expense













2,413

















2,529

















450

















5,392













Impairment of right-of-use and related long-lived assets













—

















—

















25,429

















25,429













Share-based compensation expense













7,245

















5,750

















2,561

















15,556













Adjusted EBITDA









$





(17,763





)









$





(2,979





)









$





(3,923





)









$





(24,665





)







































































































Year Ended December 31, 2024

























MRD

















Immune Medicine

















Unallocated Corporate

















Total















Revenue









$





145,529













$





33,428













$





—













$





178,957













Operating expenses













225,764

















91,052

















24,690

















341,506













Adjusted EBITDA













(41,223





)













(26,005





)













(13,143





)













(80,371





)











Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA:



























































Net loss









$





(80,235





)









$





(57,624





)









$





(21,736





)









$





(159,595





)









Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest













—

















—

















103

















103













Net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation













(80,235





)













(57,624





)













(21,633





)













(159,492





)









Interest and other income, net













—

















—

















(14,534





)













(14,534





)









Interest expense













—

















—

















11,580

















11,580













Depreciation and amortization expense













10,073

















7,450

















1,733

















19,256













Impairment of long-lived assets













2,819

















4,386

















—

















7,205













Restructuring expense













1,272

















732

















—

















2,004













Share-based compensation expense













24,848

















19,051

















9,711

















53,610













Adjusted EBITDA









$





(41,223





)









$





(26,005





)









$





(13,143





)









$





(80,371





)







































































































Year Ended December 31, 2023

























MRD

















Immune Medicine

















Unallocated Corporate

















Total















Revenue









$





102,739













$





67,537













$





—













$





170,276













Operating expenses













229,129

















115,031

















53,151

















397,311













Adjusted EBITDA













(88,844





)













(14,128





)













(13,441





)













(116,413





)











Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA:



























































Net loss









$





(126,390





)









$





(47,494





)









$





(51,420





)









$





(225,304





)









Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest













—

















—

















54

















54













Net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation













(126,390





)













(47,494





)













(51,366





)













(225,250





)









Interest and other income, net













—

















—

















(15,531





)













(15,531





)









Interest expense













—

















—

















13,800

















13,800













Depreciation and amortization expense













9,225

















10,436

















2,570

















22,231













Impairment of right-of-use and related long-lived assets













—

















—

















25,429

















25,429













Share-based compensation expense













28,321

















22,930

















11,657

















62,908













Adjusted EBITDA









$





(88,844





)









$





(14,128





)









$





(13,441





)









$





(116,413





)







