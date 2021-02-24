Adaptive Biotechnologies Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter loss of $44.6 million or $0.33 per share, wider than last year's loss of $20.6 million or $0.17 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $30.2 million from $24.2 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a loss of $0.29 per share on revenues of $26.9 million for the quarter.

