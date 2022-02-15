Adaptive Biotechnologies Q4 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) reported Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$61.4 million, or -$0.43 per share. This compares with -$44.6 million, or -$0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$.045 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.5% to $37.9 million from $30.2 million last year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$61.4 Mln. vs. -$44.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.43 vs. -$0.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$.045 -Revenue (Q4): $37.9 Mln vs. $30.2 Mln last year.

