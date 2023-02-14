Adaptive Biotechnologies Q4 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) reported Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$40.1 million, or -$0.28 per share. This compares with -$61.4 million, or -$0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 45.6% to $55.2 million from $37.9 million last year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$40.1 Mln. vs. -$61.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.28 vs. -$0.43 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.35 -Revenue (Q4): $55.2 Mln vs. $37.9 Mln last year.

