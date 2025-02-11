Adaptive Biotechnologies Q4 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) revealed Loss for fourth quarter of -$33.7 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$33.7 million, or -$0.23 per share. This compares with -$69.4 million, or -$0.48 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $47.5 million from $45.8 million last year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

