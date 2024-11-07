Adaptive Biotechnologies Q3 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$32.07 million, or -$0.22 per share. This compares with -$50.30 million, or -$0.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.5% to $46.44 million from $37.92 million last year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$32.07 Mln. vs. -$50.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.22 vs. -$0.35 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $46.44 Mln vs. $37.92 Mln last year.

