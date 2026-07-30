Adaptive Biotechnologies Q2 Net Loss Widens Despite Revenue Growth; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, reflecting a wider net loss amid revenue growth. In addition, the company also provided an update on its full-year 2026 revenue outlook for the Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) segment.

Following the news, ADPT is down over 5% in the overnight market.

Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies develops immune medicines for the diagnosis and offers an immunosequencing platform which combines chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Adaptive operates through two primary business segments: Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) and Immune Medicine.

Second Quarter 2026 Results

Net loss expanded to $39.94 million or $0.25 per share from $25.59 million or $0.17 per share in the prior year.

Net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. widened to $39.79 million from $25.61 million. Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $0.73 million from $7.20 million in the prior year.

Meanwhile, revenue improved 22% to $71.6 million from $58.88 million in the prior year.

MRD revenue increased 33% to $66.16 million from $49.94 million in the prior year.

Meanwhile, Immune Medicine revenue decreased 40% to $5.38 million from $8.94 million a year ago.

As of June 30, 2026, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totalled $371.7 million.

2026 Financial Guidance

Looking ahead to full-year 2026, Adaptive Biotechnologies has raised revenue guidance for the MRD business to be between $268 million and $278 million, from the earlier expected range of $260 million and $270 million.

Stock Performance

ADPT has traded between $9.95 and $23.15 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $22.56, up 0.18%.

In the overnight market, ADPT is down 5.45% at $21.33.

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