Adaptive Biotechnologies Q2 Loss Widens; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) reported that its net loss for the second quarter of 2022 widened to $52.1 million or $0.37 per share, from $49.3 million or $0.35 per share in the same period in 2021.

ADPT closed Wednesday regular trading at $9.89 up $0.37 or 3.89%. In the after-hours the stock further gained $1.11 or 11.22%.

Revenue was $43.7 million for the quarter, representing a 13% increase from the second quarter in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.43 per share and revenues of $42.16 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company reiterated full year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $185 million to $195 million. Analysts expect revenue of $187.6 million for fiscal year 2022.

