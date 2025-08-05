Adaptive Biotechnologies Q2 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) announced Loss for second quarter of -$25.6 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$25.6 million, or -$0.17 per share. This compares with -$46.2 million, or -$0.31 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 36.3% to $58.9 million from $43.2 million last year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$25.6 Mln. vs. -$46.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.17 vs. -$0.31 last year. -Revenue: $58.9 Mln vs. $43.2 Mln last year.

