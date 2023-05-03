Adaptive Biotechnologies Q1 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$57.7 million, or -$0.40 per share. This compares with -$62.7 million, or -$0.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $37.6 million from $38.6 million last year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$57.7 Mln. vs. -$62.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.40 vs. -$0.44 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.38 -Revenue (Q1): $37.6 Mln vs. $38.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $205-$215 mln

