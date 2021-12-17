Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 4.1% this week, taking one-year losses to 54%

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And there's no doubt that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) stock has had a really bad year. To wit the share price is down 54% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Adaptive Biotechnologies because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 34% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Adaptive Biotechnologies isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Given that Adaptive Biotechnologies didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Adaptive Biotechnologies saw its revenue grow by 59%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 54%. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:ADPT Earnings and Revenue Growth December 17th 2021

Take a more thorough look at Adaptive Biotechnologies' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While Adaptive Biotechnologies shareholders are down 54% for the year, the market itself is up 19%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 34%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Adaptive Biotechnologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Adaptive Biotechnologies (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.