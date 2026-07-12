An Adaptive Biotechnologies Insider Sold $8.5 Million in Stock After an 85% Run

Key Points

Approximately 386,000 shares were liquidated for a total transaction value of $8.5 million on July 2, 2026.

This transaction consisted entirely of directly held shares.

The sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 13, 2026, indicating a pre-scheduled liquidity event.

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Harlan S. Robins, the chief scientific officer of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT), sold 386,240 shares of common stock at $22.01 per share on July 2, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $8.5 million Shares sold (directly held) 386,240 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 1,019,658 Post-transaction value $21.61 million

Key questions

What was the mechanism for this transaction?

The sale was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on March 13, 2026, which allows corporate insiders to set a predetermined schedule for selling shares to avoid potential conflicts regarding material non-public information.

The sale was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on March 13, 2026, which allows corporate insiders to set a predetermined schedule for selling shares to avoid potential conflicts regarding material non-public information. How does the transaction price compare to the current market level?

Robins sold shares at a weighted average price of $22.01, while the stock was priced at $21.50 as of the July 6, 2026, market close.

Robins sold shares at a weighted average price of $22.01, while the stock was priced at $21.50 as of the July 6, 2026, market close. What is the status of the insider's remaining equity position?

After disposing of the roughly 386,000 shares, Robins continues to hold 1,019,658 shares directly, representing a post-transaction market value of $21.61 million.

After disposing of the roughly 386,000 shares, Robins continues to hold 1,019,658 shares directly, representing a post-transaction market value of $21.61 million. What has been the stock's recent performance trajectory?

As of the transaction date on July 2, 2026, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had generated a one-year total return of 85%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-06) $21.50 Market Capitalization $3.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $295.4 million Net Income (TTM) -$49.7 million

Company Snapshot

Adaptive Biotechnologies develops and commercializes an immune medicine platform anchored by its immunoSEQ immunosequencing technology, which enables precise diagnosis and treatment of a broad spectrum of diseases through immune profiling and T-cell receptor analysis.

The company generates revenue through licensing its proprietary immunosequencing platform to diagnostic and therapeutic partners, conducting research collaborations, and offering clinical and research services that leverage its advanced immune profiling capabilities.

Adaptive Biotechnologies serves pharmaceutical companies, academic research institutions, clinical laboratories, and healthcare systems seeking to develop personalized immunotherapies and advance precision medicine approaches in oncology and immunological disorders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a commercial-stage biotechnology company investing heavily in research and development, as evidenced by its TTM net loss of $49.7 million. The company's competitive advantage lies in its proprietary immunosequencing platform, which provides unparalleled insights into immune system composition and function, positioning it as a critical infrastructure provider for the emerging field of immune medicine and personalized therapeutics.

What this transaction means for investors

Robins, the brother of CEO Chad Robins, let go of more than 386,000 shares under a plan he set in March, and while that's a solid chunk, he still holds more than a million shares worth around $21.6 million. Of course, a founding family's selling is worth tracking as a pattern, but a preset sale that leaves this much on the table reads more as diversification.



Meanwhile, Adaptive’s business is finally turning the corner. Adaptive has pivoted hard toward its MRD diagnostics engine, where its clonoSEQ cancer test helpd drive first-quarter revenue up 35% to $70.9 million and volume up 41%. The net loss narrowed to $20 million, and management raised full-year MRD guidance to $260 million to $270 million. Management credited stronger-than-expected clinical volume for the bump. Ultimately, this seems like a real growth story with a widening path to profitability. Unless family selling really accelerates, it doesn’t seem like this type of transaction should warrant too much attention.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.