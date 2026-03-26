Adaptive Biotechnologies Insider Sells $1 Million in Stock After a Doubling in Share Price

Key Points

Francis Lo, Chief People Officer, sold a combined 68,667 shares across two separate transactions -- on March 5 and March 11, 2026 -- for a total transaction value of approximately $1.0 million.

The March 5 sale of 38,074 shares at $15.09 per share (~$575,000) was a mandated "sell to cover" transaction to satisfy tax withholding obligations tied to restricted stock unit (RSU) vesting -- not a discretionary trade.

The March 11 sale of 30,593 shares at a weighted average price of $14.08 per share (~$430,700) was conducted pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by Lo on September 15, 2025.

After both transactions, Lo retains 291,374 shares directly and 2,500 shares indirectly via a spousal account.

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Francis Lo, Chief People Officer at Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT), reported the sale of a combined 68,667 shares of common stock across two transactions in early March 2026, as disclosed in a pair of SEC Form 4 filings.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 68,667 Transaction value $1.0 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 291,374 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 2,500 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $4.1 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported prices; post-transaction value based on March 25, 2026, market close ($14.15).

Key questions

Was this sale discretionary or mandated by company policy?

The two sales were made under different frameworks. The March 5 transaction was a mandated "sell to cover" -- shares required to be sold to satisfy tax withholding obligations tied to RSU (restricted stock unit) vesting, and was not a discretionary trade. The March 11 transaction was conducted pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan that Lo adopted on Sept. 15, 2025.

The two sales were made under different frameworks. The March 5 transaction was a mandated "sell to cover" -- shares required to be sold to satisfy tax withholding obligations tied to RSU (restricted stock unit) vesting, and was not a discretionary trade. The March 11 transaction was conducted pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan that Lo adopted on Sept. 15, 2025. Does the insider retain a material stake after this transaction?

After both sales, Lo retains 291,374 shares directly and 2,500 shares indirectly via a spousal account. Based on today’s prices, Lo's remaining direct stake is valued at approximately $4.1 million.

After both sales, Lo retains 291,374 shares directly and 2,500 shares indirectly via a spousal account. Based on today’s prices, Lo's remaining direct stake is valued at approximately $4.1 million. How had Adaptive Biotechnologies shares performed leading up to the sale?

Adaptive shares had delivered a 105% one-year total return as of the first transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $2.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $277.0 million Net income (TTM) ($59.5m) 1-year price change* 68.0%

* 1-year performance calculated using March 25, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Adaptive Biotechnologies offers immunosequencing platforms (immunoSEQ) and clinical diagnostics, most notably clonoSEQ -- its flagship test for detecting and monitoring minimal residual disease (MRD) in cancer patients -- along with immune response measurement tools for research and clinical applications.

The company generates revenue by providing immune medicine diagnostic products, research services, and clinical testing solutions to healthcare and life sciences organizations.

Primary customers include pharmaceutical companies, academic research institutions, clinical laboratories, and healthcare providers focused on oncology, infectious disease, and autoimmune conditions.

What this transaction means for investors

Two insider sales totaling nearly $1 million in a single week might sound like a big deal, but context is especially important here. The first transaction was not a decision Lo made on his own: the company required Lo to sell shares to cover taxes on vesting RSUs, a routine action that has nothing to do with his outlook on the stock. The second sale was executed under a 10b5-1 plan Lo set up back in September 2025. That kind of pre-scheduled sale typically just reflects routine financial planning, not a sudden loss of confidence.

It's also worth zooming out a bit: ADPT shares had more than doubled in the 12 months leading up to Lo’s first sale -- reflecting how well Adaptive’s business is performing. In its most recent earnings report from February, the company posted revenue growth of 55% year-over-year, with its core MRD segment -- driven by clonoSEQ -- delivering 46% revenue growth and turning positive on Adjusted EBITDA in Q4. The company also signed two new data licensing deals with Pfizer and received expanded Medicare coverage for clonoSEQ in mantle cell lymphoma, both meaningful milestones. That said, investors should be aware that competition in the MRD space is heating up -- Natera's (NASDAQ:NTRA) recent acquisition of Foresight Diagnostics has brought a well-funded rival into the hematology market.

After a run like the one Adaptive’s had, it’s entirely normal for any long-term holder -- insider or otherwise -- to take some chips off the table. However, Lo still holds more than 291,000 shares directly, representing a meaningful personal stake in the company's future.

For investors keeping an eye on the biotech diagnostics space, Adaptive Biotechnologies' immune profiling platform is the core of its investment case going forward. Those looking for broader exposure to the space might also consider diversified healthcare ETFs like the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEMKT:XLV) or the iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEMKT:IDNA), which offer access to the precision medicine theme without single-stock concentration risk.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.