Markets
ADPT

Adaptive Biotechnologies Down 5% As Q1 Results Miss Street View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) gained slipped over 5% in extended trading session Tuesday after the company's first-quarter results missed Wall Street estimates.

reported first-quarter net loss of $31.4 million or $0.25 per share, compared to $18.6 million or $1.45 per share last year.

First-quarter revenues rose 65 percent to $20.9 million from $12.7 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated loss of $0.21 per share on revenues of $22.66 million.

ADPT closed Tuesday's trading at $38.06, down $0.06 or 0.16% on the Nasdaq. The stock further dropped $2.06 or 5.41% in the after-hours trade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADPT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular