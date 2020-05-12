Adaptive Biotechnologies Down 5% As Q1 Results Miss Street View

(RTTNews) - Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) gained slipped over 5% in extended trading session Tuesday after the company's first-quarter results missed Wall Street estimates.

reported first-quarter net loss of $31.4 million or $0.25 per share, compared to $18.6 million or $1.45 per share last year.

First-quarter revenues rose 65 percent to $20.9 million from $12.7 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated loss of $0.21 per share on revenues of $22.66 million.

ADPT closed Tuesday's trading at $38.06, down $0.06 or 0.16% on the Nasdaq. The stock further dropped $2.06 or 5.41% in the after-hours trade.

