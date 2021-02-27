Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

It's been a sad week for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT), who've watched their investment drop 11% to US$56.57 in the week since the company reported its full-year result. Revenues were a bright spot, with US$98m in sales arriving 3.4% ahead of expectations, although statutory earnings didn't fare nearly so well, recording a loss of US$1.11, some 2.4% below consensus predictions. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:ADPT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 27th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Adaptive Biotechnologies' seven analysts is for revenues of US$149.9m in 2021, which would reflect a major 52% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$1.58 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$159.8m and losses of US$1.18 per share in 2021. While this year's revenue estimates dropped there was also a regrettable increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$69.17, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Adaptive Biotechnologies, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$74.00 and the most bearish at US$60.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Adaptive Biotechnologies is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Adaptive Biotechnologies' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 52% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 28% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.3% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Adaptive Biotechnologies is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Adaptive Biotechnologies' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Adaptive Biotechnologies going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Adaptive Biotechnologies has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

