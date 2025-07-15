Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 5, 2025

Adaptive Biotechnologies will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, followed by a conference call and webcast.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation announced it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, after market close, followed by a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The event will be webcast live and accessible via the company's website, with an archived replay available within 24 hours. The company focuses on leveraging the adaptive immune system for disease diagnosis and treatment, aiming to develop and commercialize tailored clinical products through its proprietary immune medicine platform. Their work spans two main areas: Minimal Residual Disease and Immune Medicine, targeting conditions like cancer and autoimmune disorders.

Potential Positives

Announcement of Q2 2025 financial results provides transparency and insight into the company's performance to investors.

Scheduled webcast and conference call offer an opportunity for investor engagement and direct communication from management.

Emphasis on the proprietary immune medicine platform highlights the company's innovative approach and potential for significant advances in healthcare.

Focus on individual patient solutions in its clinical pipeline demonstrates a commitment to personalized medicine, which is a growing trend in biotechnology.

Potential Negatives

Adaptive Biotechnologies has not provided any specific financial guidance or expectations for the second quarter results, which may lead to uncertainty among investors about the company's performance.



The announcement of the financial results reporting date comes without any earlier warning or interim updates on business performance, potentially signaling a lack of positive news to share.



The press release lacks information on the company's development progress, leaving stakeholders with limited insights into the advancements of its clinical pipeline and any potential setbacks in projects.

FAQ

When will Adaptive Biotechnologies report its financial results?

Adaptive Biotechnologies will report its financial results for Q2 2025 on August 5, 2025, after market close.

How can I access the conference call about the financial results?

The conference call will be available via a webcast on the "Investors" section of the Adaptive Biotechnologies website.

What time is the financial results conference call scheduled?

The conference call will begin at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Will the webcast be available for replay?

Yes, the webcast will be archived and available for replay within 24 hours after the event.

What diseases does Adaptive Biotechnologies focus on diagnosing and treating?

Adaptive Biotechnologies focuses on diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disorders through its innovative immune medicine platform.

$ADPT insiders have traded $ADPT stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHAD M ROBINS (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 975,124 shares for an estimated $7,996,870 .

. HARLAN S ROBINS (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 166,766 shares for an estimated $1,193,329 .

. JULIE RUBINSTEIN (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 59,505 shares for an estimated $415,539 .

. ROBERT HERSHBERG sold 53,000 shares for an estimated $402,270

MICHELLE RENEE GRIFFIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 51,955 shares for an estimated $385,304 .

. SHARON BENZENO (Chief Commercial Ofc Imm Med) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,665 shares for an estimated $311,792 .

. SUSAN BOBULSKY (Chief Commercial Officer, MRD) sold 26,023 shares for an estimated $181,640

FRANCIS LO (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,875 shares for an estimated $145,845 .

. KYLE PISKEL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,249 shares for an estimated $89,221 .

. PETER M NEUPERT sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $70,500

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $ADPT stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADPT in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 02/13/2025

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADPT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ADPT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Wilkin from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $15.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a target price of $13.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Tejas Savant from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $9.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Salveen Richter from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $10.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Sung Ji Nam from Scotiabank set a target price of $12.0 on 02/13/2025

