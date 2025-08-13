Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 14.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $12.93 in the previous session. Adaptive Biotechnologies has gained 111.2% since the start of the year compared to the -6.6% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the 0.6% return for the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 5, 2025, Adaptive Biotechnologies reported EPS of -$0.17 versus consensus estimate of -$0.24 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 18.47%.

For the current fiscal year, Adaptive Biotechnologies is expected to post earnings of -$0.78 per share on $227.14 in revenues. This represents a 27.78% change in EPS on a 26.93% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn -$0.59 per share on $271.06 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 23.72% and 19.34%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Adaptive Biotechnologies has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Adaptive Biotechnologies? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Adaptive Biotechnologies has a Value Score of F. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Adaptive Biotechnologies passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Adaptive Biotechnologies shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does ADPT Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ADPT have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI). PBYI has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 36.36%, and for the current fiscal year, PBYI is expected to post earnings of $0.65 per share on revenue of $216.32 million.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. have gained 40.8% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 7.49X and a P/CF of 5.72X.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry may rank in the bottom 59% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ADPT and PBYI, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

