Adaptive Biotechnologies' COO Is Running a Systematic Sell Program — Here's What It Means

Key Points

44,166 Common shares were sold directly for a transaction value of approximately ~$758,000, based on a weighted average sale price of $13.26 per share across April 9, 10, and 13, 2026.

The disposition represented 11.95% of Julie Rubinstein's direct holdings at the time of sale, leaving her with 421,174 directly held shares following the reported transactions.

his activity involved the exercise of 44,166 options with immediate sale of underlying shares; no indirect entities participated, and all shares were disposed of directly.

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Julie Rubinstein, President and COO of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT), reported the direct sale of 57,180 shares of Common Stock—following option exercise—across multiple transactions from April 9 through April 13, 2026, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 57,180 Transaction value ~$758,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 421,174 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$5.95 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($13.26); post-transaction value based on April 13, 2026 market close ($14.13).

Key questions

How does this transaction relate to Rubinstein’s recent trading pattern?

Rubinstein has executed several similar-sized direct sales in the past month, with recent transactions reflecting a cadence shaped by reduced available share capacity as direct holdings have declined by 19.4% since mid-March 2026.

Rubinstein has executed several similar-sized direct sales in the past month, with recent transactions reflecting a cadence shaped by reduced available share capacity as direct holdings have declined by 19.4% since mid-March 2026. What was the mechanics of the transaction regarding derivatives?

This event involved the exercise of 44,166 vested options across four tranches, followed by the sale of 57,180 common shares — a higher figure that reflects sales from both newly exercised options and pre-existing directly held shares.

This event involved the exercise of 44,166 vested options across four tranches, followed by the sale of 57,180 common shares — a higher figure that reflects sales from both newly exercised options and pre-existing directly held shares. How material is the sale in the context of ongoing ownership?

The sale accounted for 11.95% of Rubinstein’s direct Common Stock position, but she maintains a substantial equity interest through 421,174 directly held shares and 192,936 additional stock options that remain exercisable.

The sale accounted for 11.95% of Rubinstein’s direct Common Stock position, but she maintains a substantial equity interest through 421,174 directly held shares and 192,936 additional stock options that remain exercisable. What is the implication of remaining option holdings?

With 192,936 options still outstanding, Rubinstein retains a meaningful equity stake beyond her direct share holdings.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 4/13/26) $14.13 Market capitalization $1.42 billion Revenue (TTM) $534 million 1-year price change -10.63%

* 1-year price change calculated using April 13th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

ADPT’s core offerings include immunoSEQ (immunosequencing for research and diagnostics), clonoSEQ (minimal residual disease detection in hematologic cancers), and T-Detect COVID, with additional products and services targeting immune-driven disease diagnostics and monitoring.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. generates revenue through the sale of clinical diagnostic tests, research services, and strategic collaborations with partners in biopharma and technology sectors.

Primary customers include life sciences researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare providers focused on oncology, infectious disease, and autoimmune conditions.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation operates at scale within the biotechnology sector, leveraging its proprietary immune medicine platform to address complex diagnostic and therapeutic challenges. The company’s strategy centers on expanding its clinical diagnostics portfolio and forming strategic partnerships to accelerate innovation and commercialization. Its competitive edge lies in advanced immunosequencing technologies and a robust pipeline serving both research and clinical markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Julie Rubinstein has served as President and COO of Adaptive Biotechnologies since 2023, overseeing the company's commercial and operational strategy. Her April 9–13 sales are one week of a daily automated sell program that's been running since mid-March under a 10b5-1 plan she adopted in November 2026. The plan exercises options and sells a fixed number of shares every trading day — the same rhythm repeats across the full EDGAR history. That matters for investors because 10b5-1 plans are set up months in advance, meaning the timing of any individual sale carries no signal about how she views the stock at that moment. This is a pre-committed liquidation schedule, not a reaction to anything happening at the company. Rubinstein still holds 421,174 shares directly and 192,936 unexercised options, so her long-term economic stake remains substantial. For investors, the more relevant thing to watch is whether clonoSEQ volumes and biopharma collaboration revenue are growing — those are the metrics that will actually move the needle on ADPT's path to profitability.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.