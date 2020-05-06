Adaptive Biotechnologies and Microsoft Announce New Study of COVID-19 Immune Response

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) has begun a virtual clinical study to map the immune responses of people who have contracted COVID-19 or who are likely to have. Working with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN), and LabCorp (NYSE: LH), the biotech company is collecting blood samples from people in 24 U.S. cities that have been hard hit by the disease.

Currently, there are two types of tests for COVID-19. The first are PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests, which reveal whether a person is currently infected. These tests are based on the DNA of the coronavirus, and all researchers need is a nose or throat swab from the patient to run them.

The second type is a serology test: Using a sample of the patient's blood, this will look for the presence of specific antibodies that are generated by the immune system in response to SARS-CoV-2. Unlike a PCR test, serology tests will reveal people who have recovered from COVID-19 and no longer have active infections.

Image source: Getty Images

Adaptive Bio is creating an even more specific test that will detect the presence of T cells (white blood cells that bind to and kill infected cells). Then, working with Illumina and Microsoft, the company will use machine learning to map the genomes of all the immune receptors responding to SARS-CoV-2.

This mapping is similar to what scientists did with the human genome two decades ago. Those scientists had to sequence 30,000 genes, compared to the millions of genes Adaptive is mapping.

The ImmuneRace study will be a real-world test of whether Adaptive Bio can successfully map our immune response to a new and dangerous disease. As of noon Wednesday, the company's stock was up 1.9%.

10 stocks we like better than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Taylor Carmichael owns shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Illumina and Microsoft and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $85 calls on Microsoft and short January 2021 $115 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.