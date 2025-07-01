Adaptive Biotechnologies and Flatiron Health Collaborate to Integrate clonoSEQ® Test into OncoEMR® for Enhanced Blood Cancer Care

Adaptive Biotechnologies integrates its clonoSEQ MRD test into Flatiron's OncoEMR platform, enhancing cancer care efficiency for community oncologists.

Quiver AI Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Flatiron Health have announced the integration of Adaptive's clonoSEQ® test for measurable residual disease (MRD) assessment into Flatiron's OncoEMR® electronic medical record platform. This integration allows over 4,500 clinicians across 1,000 community-based cancer care locations in the U.S. to access MRD testing easily and efficiently. The clonoSEQ test, which helps detect residual cancer cells that could lead to recurrence, aids clinicians in making personalized treatment decisions for blood cancer patients. The collaboration aims to enhance community oncology practices by providing timely access to vital MRD data, ultimately improving patient care and outcomes. The integration is effective as of July 1, 2025, and clonoSEQ remains available to providers outside the Flatiron network through other EMR systems and an online diagnostic portal.

Potential Positives

The integration of Adaptive’s clonoSEQ® test into Flatiron Health’s OncoEMR® platform significantly enhances access to MRD testing for over 4,500 clinicians, facilitating timely and informed treatment decisions for blood cancer patients.

This collaboration underscores Adaptive Biotechnologies’ commitment to improving patient outcomes in community oncology, addressing a critical need in the healthcare landscape.

clonoSEQ® is the first and only FDA-cleared test for MRD detection in multiple blood cancers, positioning Adaptive as a leader in precision oncology and expanding its market presence.

The streamlined testing workflow provided by the integration may improve overall patient care by delivering real-time insights into disease status, thus enhancing the ability to manage treatment effectively.

Potential Negatives

Integration with Flatiron's OncoEMR may not lead to widespread adoption among clinicians if they are already using other EMR systems or have established practices, potentially limiting the expected impact on market penetration.

The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements that indicate uncertainty regarding future operations and market acceptance, which could concern investors about the company's stability and growth potential.

The heavy reliance on partnership with Flatiron Health raises questions about the company's ability to maintain and expand its market presence independently in a competitive landscape.

FAQ

What is the clonoSEQ test used for?

The clonoSEQ test is used for detecting and tracking measurable residual disease (MRD) in blood cancer patients.

How does the integration with OncoEMR benefit clinicians?

The integration allows clinicians to order and review clonoSEQ MRD testing results directly within the EMR, improving efficiency.

What types of cancers does clonoSEQ diagnose?

clonoSEQ serves patients with multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, among others.

When did the clonoSEQ and OncoEMR integration become effective?

The integration became effective on July 1, 2025, for all OncoEMR’s Molecular Profiling Integration users.

How does clonoSEQ enhance cancer treatment decision-making?

clonoSEQ provides precise MRD data, enabling personalized treatment decisions and optimized care for blood cancer patients.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ADPT Insider Trading Activity

$ADPT insiders have traded $ADPT stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHAD M ROBINS (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 975,124 shares for an estimated $7,996,870 .

. HARLAN S ROBINS (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 166,766 shares for an estimated $1,193,329 .

. JULIE RUBINSTEIN (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 59,505 shares for an estimated $415,539 .

. ROBERT HERSHBERG sold 53,000 shares for an estimated $402,270

MICHELLE RENEE GRIFFIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 51,955 shares for an estimated $385,304 .

. SHARON BENZENO (Chief Commercial Ofc Imm Med) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,665 shares for an estimated $311,792 .

. SUSAN BOBULSKY (Chief Commercial Officer, MRD) sold 26,023 shares for an estimated $181,640

FRANCIS LO (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,875 shares for an estimated $145,845 .

. KYLE PISKEL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,249 shares for an estimated $89,221 .

. PETER M NEUPERT sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $70,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ADPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $ADPT stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ADPT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADPT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ADPT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ADPT forecast page.

Full Release



SEATTLE, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, and Flatiron Health, a leading healthtech company dedicated to expanding the possibilities of point-of-care solutions in oncology, today announced the integration of Adaptive’s clonoSEQ



®



test for measurable residual disease (MRD) assessment in lymphoid malignancies into OncoEMR



®



, Flatiron’s cloud-based Electronic Medical Record (EMR) platform.





Integrating clonoSEQ within OncoEMR simplifies and accelerates access to MRD testing to over 4,500 clinicians across the Flatiron network of 1,000 community-based cancer care locations in the U.S. This integration enables providers to order and review clonoSEQ MRD testing results directly within the EMR, leading to more efficient testing workflows and increasing real-time insights into the patient’s disease status.





“This collaboration with Flatiron demonstrates our shared commitment to empowering providers in community oncology practices, where the majority of Americans receive their cancer care,” said Susan Bobulsky, Chief Commercial Officer, MRD at Adaptive Biotechnologies.



1



“By streamlining access to vital MRD data, we enable community clinicians managing blood cancer patients to make more informed and personalized treatment decisions. We aim to elevate the patient experience by ensuring every care team can readily access and apply the powerful insights that clonoSEQ MRD assessment provides.”





MRD refers to the small number of cancer cells that may remain in a patient’s body during and after treatment and may eventually lead to disease recurrence. MRD status is one of the strongest predictors of outcomes in blood cancer patients and routine testing provides a personalized way to track a patient’s individual response to treatment and inform clinical decision-making to optimize care.





“We are thrilled to add clonoSEQ as the latest precision oncology test to be integrated within OncoEMR’s Molecular Profiling Integration (MPI) platform,” said Quincy Weatherspoon, VP & GM, Flatiron Point of Care Solutions at Flatiron Health. “MPI has demonstrated benefits for providers and for labs, as it facilitates rapid and accurate exchange of orders and results while also ensuring that every step in the testing workflow is interconnected and transparent. Given clonoSEQ’s unique value proposition for blood cancer patients, we are proud to partner with Adaptive to advance the test’s role in community-based care.”





This integration will be effective as of today, July 1, 2025, to all OncoEMR’s MPI users. clonoSEQ will continue to be available to providers outside the Flatiron network through a rapidly expanding number of other EMR integrations and via Adaptive’s online diagnostic portal.







About clonoSEQ





®







clonoSEQ



®



is the first and only FDA-cleared in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for detecting and tracking minimal (or measurable) residual disease (MRD) in patients with multiple myeloma (MM) or B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) using bone marrow, and in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) using blood or bone marrow. clonoSEQ is also available in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and other lymphoid cancers and specimen types as a CLIA-validated laboratory developed test (LDT). clonoSEQ is covered by Medicare for MM, CLL, ALL, DLBCL and MCL.





clonoSEQ identifies and quantifies DNA sequences in malignant cells—detecting one cancer cell in one million healthy cells—to help clinicians and researchers assess and monitor MRD with precision over time. It delivers standardized, sensitive results that inform treatment decisions, predict outcomes, and detect relapses earlier.





clonoSEQ is CE-marked under the EU In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR). For intended use details in the EU, see the instructions for use, available on request. To review the FDA-cleared uses of clonoSEQ, visit clonoSEQ.com/technical-summary.







About Adaptive Biotechnologies







Adaptive Biotechnologies (“we” or “our”) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed. We apply our platform to partner with biopharmaceutical companies, inform drug development, and develop clinical diagnostics across our two business segments: Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) and Immune Medicine. Our commercial products and clinical pipeline enable the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disorders. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.







About Flatiron Health







Flatiron Health is a healthtech company expanding the possibilities for point of care solutions in oncology and using data for good to power smarter care for every person with cancer. Through machine learning and AI, real-world evidence, and breakthroughs in clinical trials, we continue to transform patients’ real-life experiences into knowledge and create a more modern, connected oncology ecosystem. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group.







About Flatiron’s OncoEMR



®









OncoEMR



®



is an industry-leading electronic health record for community oncology—supporting efficient, personalized, and evidence-based care across the patient journey. With intuitive workflows, customizable templates, and clinical content from trusted sources, OncoEMR



®



helps care teams work smarter, not harder. Over 4,500 providers across the Flatiron network of 1,000 community-based cancer care locations use OncoEMR



®



for patient care and practice operations.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.





In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under “Risk Factors,” “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.







Adaptive Investor Contact:







Karina Calzadilla, Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A





201-396-1687









investors@adaptivebiotech.com











Adaptive Media Contact:







Erica Jones, Associate Director, Corporate Communications





206-279-2423









media@adaptivebiotech.com











Flatiron Health Media Contact:







Nina Toor







press@flatiron.com









1



Community Oncology Alliance.



Fact Sheet: What is Community Oncology?



Available at:



https://communityoncology.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/What-is-Comm-Onc.pdf



. Accessed June 30, 2025.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.