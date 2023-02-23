Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (Symbol: ADPT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.51, changing hands as low as $8.44 per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADPT's low point in its 52 week range is $5.955 per share, with $15.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.46.

