Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (Symbol: ADPT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.80, changing hands as high as $9.11 per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADPT's low point in its 52 week range is $5.955 per share, with $23.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.93.

