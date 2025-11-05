Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) reported $93.97 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 102.4%. EPS of -$0.15 for the same period compares to -$0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $68.02 million, representing a surprise of +38.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.16.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

ClonoSEQ test volume : 27,111 compared to the 26,482 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 27,111 compared to the 26,482 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Total Immune Medicine : $37.19 million compared to the $11.95 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +314.8% year over year.

: $37.19 million compared to the $11.95 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +314.8% year over year. Revenues- MRD-Regulatory milestone : $6.5 million versus $2.08 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $6.5 million versus $2.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Total MRD : $56.79 million compared to the $48.74 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.6% year over year.

: $56.79 million compared to the $48.74 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.6% year over year. Revenues- MRD-Service revenue : $50.29 million compared to the $46.66 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $50.29 million compared to the $46.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Immune Medicine revenue- Collaboration : $33.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +860.8%.

: $33.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +860.8%. Revenues- Immune Medicine revenue- Service: $3.44 million versus $4.37 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.9% change.

Here is how Adaptive Biotechnologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies have returned +17.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

