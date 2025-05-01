Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) reported $52.44 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.3%. EPS of -$0.20 for the same period compares to -$0.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43.15 million, representing a surprise of +21.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.28.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Adaptive Biotechnologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

ClonoSEQ test volume : 23,117 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 23,468.

: 23,117 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 23,468. Revenues- Total MRD : $43.72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34%.

: $43.72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34%. Revenues- Total Immune Medicine: $8.72 million versus $8.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.7% change.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies have returned -7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.