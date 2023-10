Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Price Target Increased by 5.86% to 12.82

The average one-year price target for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) has been revised to 12.82 / share. This is an increase of 5.86% from the prior estimate of 12.11 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 166.59% from the latest reported closing price of 4.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 456 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adaptive Biotechnologies. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADPT is 0.10%, a decrease of 16.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.08% to 156,662K shares. The put/call ratio of ADPT is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viking Global Investors holds 29,994K shares representing 20.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Matrix Capital Management Company holds 11,573K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 11,046K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,934K shares, representing an increase of 19.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADPT by 9.20% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 10,454K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,205K shares, representing an increase of 11.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADPT by 16.87% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 6,384K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,323K shares, representing an increase of 16.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADPT by 12.49% over the last quarter.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Adaptive Biotechnologies believes the adaptive immune system is nature's most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Its proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed to develop products in life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery. We have three commercial products, and a robust clinical pipeline to diagnose, monitor and enable the treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune conditions and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.

