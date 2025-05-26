Is Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Adaptive Biotechnologies is one of 997 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adaptive Biotechnologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADPT's full-year earnings has moved 6.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ADPT has gained about 49% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 7%. As we can see, Adaptive Biotechnologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, CVS Health (CVS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 35.5%.

In CVS Health's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adaptive Biotechnologies belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 505 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.4% this year, meaning that ADPT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CVS Health, however, belongs to the Medical Services industry. Currently, this 58-stock industry is ranked #65. The industry has moved -6.3% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Adaptive Biotechnologies and CVS Health as they could maintain their solid performance.

