Adaptive Biotech Insider Sale of 180,000 Shares Tied to Tax Event as Stock Jumps 70% in a Year

Key Points

An executive at Adaptive Biotechnologies reported the sale of 179,703 shares for about $2.37 million, based on a weighted average price of around $13.21 per share during March 11–13, 2026.

This sale was executed directly and arose from the exercise and immediate sale of option-derived Common Stock; no indirect (e.g., trust or LLC) entities were involved.

Rubinstein retains Stock Options (right to buy), which can be converted to Common Stock in the future.

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Julie Rubinstein, the president and COO of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT), reported the sale of 179,703 shares of Common Stock between March 11, 2026 and March 13, 2026, following an option exercise, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 179,703 Transaction value $2.4 million Post-transaction common shares (direct) 507,934 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$6.69 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($13.21).

Key questions

What is the nature of this transaction and how does option exercise factor in?

This filing reflects a routine exercise of stock options with immediate sale of the underlying 179,703 shares of Common Stock, executed under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 trading plan; the shares sold were converted from option grants immediately prior to disposition.

This filing reflects a routine exercise of stock options with immediate sale of the underlying 179,703 shares of Common Stock, executed under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 trading plan; the shares sold were converted from option grants immediately prior to disposition. How did this transaction affect Rubinstein's ownership position in Adaptive Biotechnologies?

The sale reduced Rubinstein's direct Common Stock holdings by 26.1%, with her remaining direct stake now totaling 507,934 shares, and she continues to hold options outstanding, including vested and unvested awards.

The sale reduced Rubinstein's direct Common Stock holdings by 26.1%, with her remaining direct stake now totaling 507,934 shares, and she continues to hold options outstanding, including vested and unvested awards. Were any indirect entities or trusts involved in this transaction?

No; all shares sold and remaining are held directly by Rubinstein, with no indirect holdings via trusts, LLCs, or other entities as of the latest filing.

No; all shares sold and remaining are held directly by Rubinstein, with no indirect holdings via trusts, LLCs, or other entities as of the latest filing. Does this transaction constitute a full exit from Adaptive Biotechnologies, and what continuing exposure remains?

No; while Rubinstein's direct Common Stock position was reduced, she maintains substantial option-based exposure, which can be converted to Common Stock in the future, indicating ongoing alignment with shareholder interests.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $2.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $276.98 million 1-year price change 72%

Company snapshot

Adaptive Biotechnologies offers immunosequencing products such as immunoSEQ and clonoSEQ, as well as T-Detect COVID and immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID, serving research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery applications.

The company generates revenue through the sale of diagnostic tests, research services, and strategic collaborations in immune-driven medicine, leveraging proprietary sequencing technology and data analytics.

Primary customers include life sciences researchers, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and vaccine developers focused on cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases.

Adaptive Biotechnologies operates at scale in the biotechnology sector, focusing on immune medicine platforms for disease diagnosis and monitoring. The company's strategy leverages proprietary immunosequencing technology and high-profile collaborations to drive innovation in clinical diagnostics and research applications. Its competitive edge lies in its robust product pipeline, strategic partnerships, and ability to address unmet needs in oncology and immune-related conditions.

What this transaction means for investors

The Form 4 filing makes clear that these shares were sold to cover tax withholding tied to RSU vesting and executed under a prearranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which removes discretion and timing from the equation. In other words, this is compensation mechanics and not a directional bet.



Meanwhile, Adaptive Biotechnologies shares have climbed more than 70% over the past year thanks to strong operating momentum. The company reported full-year 2025 revenue of $277 million, up 55% year over year, with its MRD business driving the bulk of growth and reaching positive adjusted EBITDA and cash flow. Test volumes for clonoSEQ also rose meaningfully, and partnerships with large pharma players continue to expand its data advantage. While the company remains unprofitable on a GAAP basis, losses narrowed substantially to about $59.5 million for the year.



Ultimately, insider selling tied to tax obligations should not be overinterpreted, especially during a period of strong stock performance. And if Adaptive can sustain growth in its MRD segment and scale its immune medicine platform, the recent rally may still have room to run.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.