ADAPTIVE BIOTECH Earnings Results: $ADPT Reports Quarterly Earnings

ADAPTIVE BIOTECH ($ADPT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of -$0.20 per share, beating estimates of -$0.30 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $52,440,000, beating estimates of $43,532,141 by $8,907,859.

ADAPTIVE BIOTECH Insider Trading Activity

ADAPTIVE BIOTECH insiders have traded $ADPT stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHAD M ROBINS (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 975,124 shares for an estimated $7,996,870 .

. HARLAN S ROBINS (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 98,354 shares for an estimated $690,501 .

. JULIE RUBINSTEIN (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 59,505 shares for an estimated $415,539 .

. ROBERT HERSHBERG sold 53,000 shares for an estimated $402,270

MICHELLE RENEE GRIFFIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 51,955 shares for an estimated $385,304 .

. SHARON BENZENO (Chief Commercial Ofc Imm Med) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,665 shares for an estimated $311,792 .

. SUSAN BOBULSKY (Chief Commercial Officer, MRD) sold 26,023 shares for an estimated $181,640

FRANCIS LO (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,875 shares for an estimated $145,845 .

. KYLE PISKEL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,568 shares for an estimated $73,307 .

. PETER M NEUPERT sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $70,500

ADAPTIVE BIOTECH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of ADAPTIVE BIOTECH stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ADAPTIVE BIOTECH Government Contracts

We have seen $520,620 of award payments to $ADPT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

ADAPTIVE BIOTECH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADPT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

