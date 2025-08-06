Adaptive (ADPT) Q2 Revenue Surges 36%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) surged 36% to $58.9 million, outpacing the consensus estimate by $9.5 million (GAAP).

Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) segment achieved positive Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first time, amid 42.0% MRD revenue growth.

while cash burn and expense forecasts were lowered for FY2025.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT), a company specializing in immune-driven clinical diagnostics and therapeutics, posted its second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on August 5, 2025. The report revealed a significant jump in revenue to $58.9 million (GAAP), beating analyst expectations of $49.4 million (GAAP) by a wide margin. Most revenue growth stemmed from the company’s minimal residual disease (MRD) molecular testing business, which reached positive Adjusted EBITDA for the first time. Despite ongoing net losses, the company made marked improvements across core metrics, revising full-year 2025 MRD revenue guidance higher and forecasting reduced cash burn, with full year 2025 company cash burn guidance updated to a range of $45 million to $55 million. The company demonstrated accelerating operational momentum and concrete progress toward profitability.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) ($0.17) ($0.24) ($0.31) 45.2% Revenue $58.9 million $49.4 million $43.2 million 36.3% Revenue – MRD segment $49.9 million $35.3 million 41.5% Adjusted EBITDA ($7.2 million) ($21.4 million) N/A Net Loss ($25.6 million) ($46.2 million) 44.6%

Business overview and strategies

Adaptive Biotechnologies operates at the intersection of biotechnology and clinical diagnostics, with a focus on decoding the adaptive immune system. Its business centers on two main areas: Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) testing, largely through its clonoSEQ molecular diagnostic test, and the Immune Medicine segment, which applies immune profiling to research and therapy development.

The company’s growth hinges on a few key aspects: securing continued regulatory approvals and broad reimbursement for its tests, investing in new immune sequencing technologies, building and leveraging strategic partnerships, and expanding the reach of its clonoSEQ test across hospitals and clinics. Operational efficiency and a shift toward profitability remain central to its efforts, with management closely monitoring expense levels, test volume growth, and the integration of clonoSEQ into electronic medical record (EMR) systems.

Quarter highlights: Revenue upsurge, MRD milestone, and operational leverage

The quarter stood out for a sharp rise in revenue, which reached $58.9 million (GAAP), up 36% from the same period last year. This beat consensus estimates by $9.5 million, or 19.2% (GAAP). Most of this increase originated from the MRD segment, which posted revenue of $49.9 million, a year-over-year increase of 42%. Volume growth, particularly through the clonoSEQ diagnostic test, drove much of this momentum, with clonoSEQ test volume growing 36% year-over-year to 23,117 tests in Q1 2025 and 37% year-over-year to 25,321 tests in Q2. -- 25,321 clonoSEQ tests were delivered, representing a 37% increase compared to the year-ago period.

Another critical milestone came when the MRD business, for the first time, turned profitable on an Adjusted EBITDA basis. The MRD segment generated $1.9 million in Adjusted EBITDA, reversing last year's $11.3 million loss for the segment (Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP, Q2 2024). In contrast, the Immune Medicine segment produced $8.9 million in revenue, a modest 13% year-over-year gain for Immune Medicine revenue, but continued to report sizable Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) losses, albeit at a slightly improved level.

Operating expenses for the second quarter were $83.9 million, compared to $90.5 million in the prior year, which included $7.2 million of long-lived assets impairment charges, representing a decrease of 7%, with total operating expenses ending at $83.9 million compared to $90.5 million in the prior year. If you exclude the $7.2 million in impairment expenses from the prior year, the operating expense increase was a muted 1%. This reflects active steps to contain research and development, sales, and general administrative costs even as testing volumes climbed.

Product-wise, clonoSEQ remains the company’s main engine of growth. This molecular diagnostic is a test designed to detect minimal residual disease in patients with blood cancers such as multiple myeloma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). During the quarter, Adaptive continued to invest in further product integrations, launching clonoSEQ within Flatiron’s OncoEMR platform to reach more community oncology clinics. The clinical sequencing platform NovaSeq X Plus was also deployed, and is expected to deliver a 5–8 percentage point gross margin improvement over the next 12 months. Additionally, the company recognized $5.5 million in MRD regulatory milestone revenue related to its pharmaceutical collaborations.

Cash and equivalents stood at $222.0 million as of June 30, 2025. The company does not currently pay a dividend. The balance sheet and cash flow position were cited as being sufficient for the medium term, with management stating the company does not expect to raise capital soon.

Operational execution and product developments

Regulatory and reimbursement wins remain central to Adaptive Biotechnologies’ longer-term strategy. Its clonoSEQ test remains the first and only Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized diagnostics for MRD detection in the three major blood cancer types and benefits from wide Medicare and commercial insurance coverage. The company continued expanding major payer contracts and cited growing success in achieving commercial reimbursement rates at or near Medicare levels -- a trend that is seen as supporting stable revenues going forward.

Technology innovation is also a continuous priority. By introducing the NovaSeq X Plus sequencing platform, Adaptive is targeting higher throughput and better economies of scale in lab operations, leading to expected gross margin improvements. Further, digital transformation projects around T-cell receptor prediction and enhanced sensitivity in clinical sequencing mark continuing investment in its proprietary immune sequencing platform.

Strategic partnerships underpin much of Adaptive’s external business development. Collaborations such as with Genentech for cancer cell therapy discovery continue to provide revenue from milestone and service agreements. During the quarter, Adaptive recognized pharma regulatory milestone revenue of $5.5 million. Management highlighted the strength of its collaboration pipeline and the ongoing trend of study expansion in areas like clinical trials, especially for late-stage cancer indications.

In terms of market access and penetration, the company is doubling down on expanding community oncology presence and deepening EMR integrations. As of the end of Q1, five of the ten largest customer accounts had gone live with EMR integration, with post-integration test volumes reportedly accelerating sharply, sometimes exceeding 75% year-over-year growth. The company says its field sales force now covers about 90% of addressable U.S. patients and does not foresee substantial expansion beyond current staffing levels.

On the financial side, MRD segment profitability was achieved on an Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) basis, while Immune Medicine losses narrowed but remained substantial. Management also pointed to the more predictable cash burn and expense outlook for the remainder of the year.

Looking forward: Guidance, risks, and areas to watch

Management raised its full-year fiscal 2025 revenue guidance for the MRD segment to a range of $190 million to $200 million, up from $180 million to $190 million previously. This outlook implies expected MRD segment revenue growth of between 31% and 37%. Additionally, the company reduced its projected company-wide cash burn guidance to $45 million to $55 million, down from $50 million to $60 million earlier, and maintained operating expense expectations at $335 million to $345 million.

No formal segment guidance for Immune Medicine was provided, MRD pharma milestone revenue was recognized as part of total MRD revenue (GAAP) in Q1 and Q2, and the Immune Medicine unit’s commercial future remains less certain with continued losses (GAAP net loss and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss) and no new revenue guidance. Adaptive Biotechnologies does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

