Adaptimmune To Combine With TCR² In All-stock Deal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) and TCR² Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) have entered into a definitive agreement under which Adaptimmune will combine with TCR² in an all-stock deal. TCR² stockholders will receive 1.5117 Adaptimmune ADS for each TCR² share. Adaptimmune shareholders will own approximately 75% of the combined company and TCR² stockholders will own approximately 25% of the combined company.

It is anticipated that the combined company's cash runway will extend into 2026. The combined company is expected to continue to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol ADAP.

