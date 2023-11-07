Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (ADAP) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (ADAP) reached $0.60, with a +1.5% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.17%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.9%.

The company's stock has dropped by 14.4% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.45%.

The upcoming earnings release of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.20, showcasing a 16.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5 million, indicating a 28.67% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.52 per share and a revenue of $62.7 million, representing changes of +49.02% and +130.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.