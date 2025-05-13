ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $ADAP Reports Quarterly Earnings

ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS ($ADAP) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, missing estimates of -$0.12 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $7,290,000, beating estimates of $6,297,775 by $992,225.

ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $ADAP stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADRIAN RAWCLIFFE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 90,170 shares for an estimated $52,412 .

. ELLIOT NORRY (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,779 shares for an estimated $16,163 .

. WILLIAM C JR BERTRAND (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,126 shares for an estimated $14,603 .

. JOHN LUNGER (Chief Patient Supply Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,126 shares for an estimated $14,603 .

. CINTIA PICCINA (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 12,991 shares for an estimated $7,467

ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADAP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/21/2025

