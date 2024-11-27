Adaptimmune price target lowered to $1.50 from $3 at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered the firm’s price target on Adaptimmune (ADAP) to $1.50 from $3 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm updated the company’s model post the Q3 results. The analyst says the quarter brought a “mix of good news and bad.”
