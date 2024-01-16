Adaptimmune (ADAP) Surges More Than 80% in a Month: Here's Why

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel T-cell therapies targeting cancer indications.

The most advanced candidate in the company’s pipeline is afamitresgene autoleucel (or afami-cel), an engineered T-cell therapy for advanced synovial sarcoma, a malignant tumor that affects the tissue around the joints.

Since the past month, shares of Adaptimmunehave soared 83.1% compared with the industry’s 7.0% rise. The upside can be attributed to the completion of the company’s rolling biologics license application (BLA) filing with the FDA seeking approval for afami-cel in synovial sarcoma indication.



Per the company, the last FDA-approved therapy for treating advanced synovial sarcoma was Novartis’ orally administered Votrient back in 2012. Afami-cel has been developed as a single-dose treatment option for this patient population.

This BLA is supported by data from the pivotal phase II SPEARHEAD-1 study, which achieved its primary endpoint for efficacy. Per management, around 70% of patients who responded to treatment with afami-cel are alive two years post-treatment.

At the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference held earlier this month, management announced that it expects the acceptance of this BLA with a priority review tag in the coming weeks. If approved, it plans to commercially launch the therapy before this year’s end, with the potential to generate up to $400 million in peak U.S. sales.

Adaptimmune intends afami-cel to be the first marketed product of its sarcoma franchise. Management is also evaluating another T-cell therapy, letetresgene autoluecel (lete-cel), in the pivotal mid-stage IGNYTE-ESO study in patients with advanced synovial sarcoma or myxoid/ round cell liposarcoma (MRCLS). The study has already achieved its primary endpoint for efficacy. The full data will be posted in the third quarter of 2024. It expects to launch this therapy by 2026.

With no marketed products/therapies in its portfolio, Adaptimmune is entirely dependent on the successful development of its investigational therapies. Any pipeline/regulatory setbacks are likely to mar the company’s growth prospects.

