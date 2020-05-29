Adaptimmune : Phase 1 Trial On ADP-A2M4 Shows Durability And Responses In Synovial Sarcoma

(RTTNews) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP), in an update on its ADP-A2M4 Phase 1 trial, said that data demonstrated durability and responses in synovial sarcoma, supporting SPEARHEAD-1 as a potential registrational trial.

The company also announced new responses in the SURPASS trial, confirming the potential for SPEAR T-cell therapies targeting MAGE-A4 to treat a broad range of cancers in addition to sarcoma.

The company said the data further support the rationale for two new Phase 2 trials - SPEARHEAD-2 in head and neck cancer, which will begin later this year, and a second trial in esophagogastric junction cancer planned for the first-half of 2021.

The company believes that SPEARHEAD-1 can support registration for ADP-A2M4. These positive data also supported removal of the futility analysis from SPEARHEAD-1, reducing the sample size from 60 to 45 patients.

