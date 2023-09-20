News & Insights

AdaptHealth says terminated appointment contract for incoming CEO

September 20, 2023 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Sept 20 (Reuters) - AdaptHealth AHCO.O said on Wednesday the company and recently appointed CEO Crispin Teufel mutually agreed to terminate Teufel's employment contract.

The company had appointed Teufel as CEO in June, but he was sued in August by former employer Linde LIN.DE, which was seeking to block his appointment for an unspecified time.

AdaptHealth said its Chairman Richard Barasch will continue to serve as interim CEO until a successor has been appointed.

