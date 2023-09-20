AdaptHealth says terminated appointment contract for incoming CEO

Adds details and backgroung in paragraphs 2,3

Sept 20 (Reuters) - AdaptHealth AHCO.O said on Wednesday the company and recently appointed CEO Crispin Teufel mutually agreed to terminate Teufel's employment contract.

The company had appointed Teufel as CEO in June, but he was sued in August by former employer Linde LIN.DE, which was seeking to block his appointment for an unspecified time.

AdaptHealth said its Chairman Richard Barasch will continue to serve as interim CEO until a successor has been appointed.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.