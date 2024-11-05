News & Insights

AHCO

AdaptHealth reports Q3 EPS 15c, consensus 17c

November 05, 2024 — 07:50 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $805.9M, consensus $809.3M…Adjusted EBITDA was $164.3 million compared to $161.2 million, an increase of 1.9%. Suzanne Foster, Chief Executive Officer of AdaptHealth (AHCO), stated, “I continue to be optimistic about the road ahead. We have identified growth opportunities, we are assembling a high performing team and investing in areas that allow us to serve even more patients in their homes.”

