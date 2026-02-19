AdaptHealth To Report Q4 And FY25 Results Next Week; What To Expect?

(RTTNews) - AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) is scheduled to release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results before the opening of the financial markets on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. AdaptHealth, together with its subsidiaries, distributes home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States.

Below is a summary of the company, its Q3 performance, and its outlook for FY2025

AdaptHealth's Portfolio

The company offers sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (bi-PAP) services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea.

In addition, the medical devices and supplies include continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other devices and supplies for chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recent Q3 Financials and FY2025 Guidance

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, the company reported an improved net income of $24.51 million, or $0.16 per share, compared with $22.86 million, or $0.15 per share, in the prior year.

Net revenue rose 1.8% to $820.31 million from $805.86 million in the last year.

For the full financial year 2025, AdaptHealth expects net revenue of $3.18 billion to $3.26 billion, with the lower range below the $3.26 billion reported in 2024.

In addition, the firm expects Adjusted EBIDA to be in the range of $642 million to $682 million, with the lower range below $688.7 million reported in 2024.

The firm views free cash flow to be in the range of $170 million to $190 million, lower than the $235.8 million reported in 2024.

Management is scheduled to host a teleconference at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results and business activities with analysts and investors.

AHCO has traded between $7.11 and $11.63 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $10.35, up 0.49%.

