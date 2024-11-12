AdaptHealth put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in AdaptHealth (AHCO) with 5,513 puts trading, or 2x expected. Most active are Jun-25 10 puts and Dec-24 12.5 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 8,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.54, while ATM IV is up over 5 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 25th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on AHCO:
- AdaptHealth price target lowered to $12 from $13 at UBS
- AdaptHealth price target lowered to $13 from $14 at Canaccord
- AdaptHealth price target lowered to $14 from $16 at Baird
- AdaptHealth Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Morning Movers: GlobalFoundries and Apollo Global gain following Q3 results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.