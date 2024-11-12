AdaptHealth put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in AdaptHealth (AHCO) with 5,513 puts trading, or 2x expected. Most active are Jun-25 10 puts and Dec-24 12.5 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 8,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.54, while ATM IV is up over 5 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 25th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AHCO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.