AdaptHealth put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in AdaptHealth (AHCO) with 3,058 puts trading, or 1.2x expected. Most active are Dec-24 7.5 puts and Dec-24 10 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 2,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 17.38, while ATM IV is up over 4 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 5th.

