AdaptHealth price target lowered to $13 from $14 at Canaccord

Canaccord lowered the firm’s price target on AdaptHealth (AHCO) to $13 from $14 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they maintain their rating although they expect it will be several quarters for catalysts to emerge to drive shares higher.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AHCO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.