AdaptHealth price target lowered to $12 from $13 at Truist

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on AdaptHealth (AHCO) to $12 from $13 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is adjusting its model after the company’s Q3 results and updated FY24 guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist is cutting its FY24 EPS view on AdaptHealth by 6c to 93c and its FY25 view by 15c to $1.04.

