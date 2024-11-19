News & Insights

Stocks
AHCO

AdaptHealth price target lowered to $11 from $13 at RBC Capital

November 19, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on AdaptHealth (AHCO) to $11 from $13 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm is adjusting its model after the company’s Q3 results on November 5, stating that while it is confident that the management has taken the proper steps to correct the Diabetes business, it is also acknowledging that the trajectory of recovery in this segment remains uncertain, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AHCO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AHCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.