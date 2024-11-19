AdaptHealth price target lowered to $11 from $13 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on AdaptHealth (AHCO) to $11 from $13 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm is adjusting its model after the company’s Q3 results on November 5, stating that while it is confident that the management has taken the proper steps to correct the Diabetes business, it is also acknowledging that the trajectory of recovery in this segment remains uncertain, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

