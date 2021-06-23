AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is AdaptHealth's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2021 AdaptHealth had debt of US$1.78b, up from US$485.2m in one year. However, it does have US$132.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$1.65b.

How Healthy Is AdaptHealth's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:AHCO Debt to Equity History June 23rd 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that AdaptHealth had liabilities of US$513.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.21b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$132.1m as well as receivables valued at US$260.8m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$2.33b.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$3.71b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on AdaptHealth's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

AdaptHealth shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (6.9), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 2.3 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. The silver lining is that AdaptHealth grew its EBIT by 147% last year, which nourishing like the idealism of youth. If it can keep walking that path it will be in a position to shed its debt with relative ease. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if AdaptHealth can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, AdaptHealth actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

AdaptHealth's net debt to EBITDA was a real negative on this analysis, although the other factors we considered were considerably better. In particular, we are dazzled with its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow. We would also note that Healthcare industry companies like AdaptHealth commonly do use debt without problems. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that AdaptHealth is managing its debt quite well. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that AdaptHealth is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.