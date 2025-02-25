News & Insights

ADAPTHEALTH Earnings Results: $AHCO Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 25, 2025 — 07:55 am EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

ADAPTHEALTH ($AHCO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.39 per share, beating estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $856,650,000, beating estimates of $845,778,787 by $10,871,213.

ADAPTHEALTH Insider Trading Activity

ADAPTHEALTH insiders have traded $AHCO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AHCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JASON A CLEMENS (Chief Financial Officer) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $327,250
  • SHAW RIETKERK sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $281,000
  • DALE B WOLF sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $75,600
  • DAVID SOLOMON III WILLIAMS sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $45,040

ADAPTHEALTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of ADAPTHEALTH stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 8,011,702 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,271,403
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,216,041 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,616,710
  • TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP removed 1,838,641 shares (-84.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,503,862
  • MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD removed 1,177,090 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,218,720
  • PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 1,109,021 shares (+204.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,557,879
  • SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 1,102,173 shares (+29.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,492,686
  • WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 782,913 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,792,112

