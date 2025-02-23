ADAPTHEALTH Earnings Preview: Recent $AHCO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ADAPTHEALTH ($AHCO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $845,778,787 and earnings of $0.25 per share.

ADAPTHEALTH Insider Trading Activity

ADAPTHEALTH insiders have traded $AHCO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AHCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON A CLEMENS (Chief Financial Officer) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $327,250

SHAW RIETKERK sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $281,000

DALE B WOLF sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $75,600

DAVID SOLOMON III WILLIAMS sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $45,040

ADAPTHEALTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of ADAPTHEALTH stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

