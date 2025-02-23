ADAPTHEALTH Earnings Preview: Recent $AHCO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ADAPTHEALTH ($AHCO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $845,778,787 and earnings of $0.25 per share.
ADAPTHEALTH Insider Trading Activity
ADAPTHEALTH insiders have traded $AHCO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AHCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JASON A CLEMENS (Chief Financial Officer) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $327,250
- SHAW RIETKERK sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $281,000
- DALE B WOLF sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $75,600
- DAVID SOLOMON III WILLIAMS sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $45,040
ADAPTHEALTH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of ADAPTHEALTH stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 8,011,702 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,271,403
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,216,041 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,616,710
- TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP removed 1,838,641 shares (-84.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,503,862
- MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD removed 1,177,090 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,218,720
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 1,109,021 shares (+204.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,557,879
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 1,102,173 shares (+29.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,492,686
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 782,913 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,792,112
