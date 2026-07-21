AdaptHealth Divests Diabetes Health Unit To Cardinal Health In $235 Mln Deal

(RTTNews) - AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) announced that it is divesting its Diabetes Health business to Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH). Cardinal Health will acquire AdaptHealth's Diabetes Health business for $235 million in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.

AdaptHealth provides healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services. AdaptHealth now operates under three reportable segments that align with its product categories, namely Sleep Health, Respiratory Health, and Wellness at Home. The divested Diabetes Health segment provides medical devices, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps, and related services to patients for the treatment of diabetes.

For AdaptHealth, this transaction will allow it to redeploy capital toward its core strengths, bolster its balance sheet, and accelerate its pursuit of the growth opportunities ahead in sleep and respiratory care.

In addition, AdaptHealth expects revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margins on a go-forward basis.

The transaction is subject to regulatory review under the Hart-Cottrell-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and other closing conditions.

Suzanne Foster, CEO of AdaptHealth, said that the divestiture is the most significant step in a deliberate, multi-year effort to focus AdaptHealth on its core businesses. She also added, "Over the past two years, we have systematically reshaped our portfolio around our core sleep, respiratory and supporting HME business lines, where we cross the threshold of the home to deliver clinical value to patients."

The company will provide an update on the transaction's financial impact, guidance, and the treatment of the Diabetes Health business as a discontinued operation during its second quarter 2026earnings callscheduled for August 4, 2026.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. is serving as financial advisor to AdaptHealth, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as financial advisor to Cardinal Health.

AHCO has traded between $8.51 and $13.43 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $10.98, up 0.18%.In the after-hours, AHCO is down 0.73% at $10.90.

CAH has traded between $137.75 and $243.21 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $225.75, down 1.21%.In the after-hours, CAH is up 0.64% at $227.19.

For more biotechstock news visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.