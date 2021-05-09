AdaptHealth Corp. Just Reported A Surprise Loss: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Last week, you might have seen that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) released its first-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 9.4% to US$26.34 in the past week. Things were not great overall, with a surprise (statutory) loss of US$0.04 per share on revenues of US$482m, even though the analysts had been expecting a profit. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqCM:AHCO Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from AdaptHealth's nine analysts is for revenues of US$2.28b in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 69% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with AdaptHealth forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.82 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.29b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.27 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a pretty serious reduction to EPS estimates.

The consensus price target held steady at US$43.56, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on AdaptHealth, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$50.00 and the most bearish at US$35.00 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2021 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 102% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 124% annual growth over the past year. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 6.8% annually. So it's pretty clear that AdaptHealth is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for AdaptHealth. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for AdaptHealth going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that AdaptHealth is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

